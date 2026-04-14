Largie Ramazani News: Takes five shots in loss Saturday

Ramazani recorded five shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Elche.

Ramazani's pace and skill were a massive problem for Elche's defensive line, but the winger didn't have the end product, so he couldn't translate this impressive performance into goals or assists. Ramazani has been outstanding for Valencia of late, though. Over his last eight appearances, he has four goals, 12 shots on goal, 12 chances created and 14 corners taken.