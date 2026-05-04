Lars Ritzka Injury: Back issue forces halftime sub

Ritzka was replaced at halftime of Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Mainz after experiencing back discomfort during the first half, according to coach Alexander Blessin. "With hindsight, you can always say we could have reacted earlier. He briefly touched his back after 20 or 25 minutes but immediately indicated he wanted to continue. The change happened at the right time. We analyzed the situation and acted accordingly."

Ritzka had been feeling the back issue from around the 20th minute but played through the discomfort until the break before the staff made the call to withdraw him. The club will assess the severity of the problem over the coming days before making a call on his availability for upcoming fixtures, with Adam Dzwigala expected to take on a larger role at left-back in his absence if Ritzka needs any time on the sidelines.