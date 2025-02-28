Lars Ritzka Injury: Late call for Dortmund

Ritzka was forced off in the second half of Saturday's match and will likely be a late call for Saturday's clash with Dortmund, coach Alexander Blessin said in a press conference. "We are in constant contact with Lars. He has trained, and we will see if he can play."

