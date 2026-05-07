Lars Ritzka Injury: Trains, doubtful Saturday

Ritzka (back) trained individually Wednesday but remains doubtful for Saturday's match against Leipzig, according to Maximilian Bronner and Kai Schiller of Hamburger Abendblatt.

Ritzka is going to need some testing for Saturday's match, but he appears to be unlikely either way, with the defender only able to train individually this week. This comes after he struggled with back issues in the first half of their last match, not an easy injury to shake, especially in such a short span. That said, this could end his season a few games early as he will be in a race against time to return if he misses our Saturday, only having two games remaining in the season.