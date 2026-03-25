Lars Ritzka Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Ritzka (shoulder) has undergone a planned surgical procedure on his right shoulder and is ruled out for the time being, according to the club.

Ritzka had been dealing with shoulder pain for several weeks following a fall before undergoing the operation at the start of the international break. The 27-year-old has mainly been a bench option for St. Pauli this season, so his absence is unlikely to disrupt the starting XI moving foward. Arkadiusz Pyrka will likely find back his role on the left flank.