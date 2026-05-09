Lars Ritzka News: Finds starting role

Ritzka (back) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Leipzig.

Ritzka defied expectations after only being able to train individually during the week, with the back issue that had troubled him during the first half of the last match proving less serious than anticipated as he earned a surprise starting role. The defender had appeared unlikely to feature given the nature of the injury and the limited training available to him ahead of the weekend, making his inclusion a significant turnaround from the doubtful assessment provided earlier in the week. His return is a timely boost for St. Pauli with just two matches remaining in the season.