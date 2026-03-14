Lassana Coulibaly Injury: Bows out versus Napoli

Coulibaly had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in 45 minutes in Saturday's clash against Napoli, leaving at halftime because of a muscular injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Coulibaly received some medical attention due to some discomfort late in the first half and didn't return from the locker room after picking up a small amount of stats across the board on offense. He'll have to be assessed ahead of next Sunday's away game versus Roma. Omri Gandelman and Oumar Ngom would pick up the slack if needed.