Lassana Coulibaly Injury: Dealing with thigh injury
Couliably is nursing a first-degree right biceps femoris strain, Lecce communicated.
Coulibaly will miss the upcoming Roma game and will be re-evaluated during the break. Omri Gandelman is also banged up in the midfield, but he's gutting it out, although he's playing less than usual. Oumar Ngom has become a regular as of late, while Sadik Fofana, Alex Sala and Olaf Gorter could get more minutes with Coulibaly on the shelf.
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