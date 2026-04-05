Lassana Coulibaly Injury: Touch and go for Atalanta clash

Coulibaly (thigh) "has been able to train in some fashion late in the week, but we'll have to see how he feels on game day," coach Eusebio Di Francesco announced.

Coulibaly has a chance to return after missing one tilt because of a thigh problem, but will need to go through a late fitness test. Oumar Ngom and Sadik Fofana soaked up his minutes in the midfield in the previous round.