Lassana Coulibaly News: Finds bench role

Coulibaly (thigh) is on the bench for Monday's clash against Atalanta.

Coulibaly is back in the squad for Monday's clash against Atalanta but starts on the bench after dealing with a thigh issue. The midfielder remains a key option with his defensive presence and ability to break up play, though Oumar Ngom is starting in his place for this match, with Coulibaly potentially seeing limited minutes off the bench.