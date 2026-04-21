Lassana Coulibaly News: Fine display in Fiorentina contest

Coulibaly won two of two tackles and had two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Fiorentina.

Coulibaly put together a quality two-way display, picking up small numbers in numerous categories. He has hit the net once and logged eight shots (two on target), seven crosses (two accurate) and eight tackles (six won) in his last six appearances (five starts).