Lassana Coulibaly News: Posts two clearances versus Atalanta

Coulibaly (thigh) had two clearances, one block and 17 passes in 22 minutes in Monday's 3-0 loss to Atalanta.

Coulibaly recovered pretty quickly from a thigh injury, but wasn't fit enough to start and didn't do a lot upon subbing in. He'll replace Sadik Fofana or Oumar Ngom in the XI if he's in better shape for Sunday's away game versus Bologna. He snapped an eight-game streak with at least one tackle in this one. He has hit the net once and logged five shots (one on target), three crosses (zero accurate) and six clearances in his last five outings.