Lassana Coulibaly News: Sets up teammate in Cagliari tilt

Coulibaly assisted once to go with three clearances, three tackles (all won) and two chances created in Monday's 2-0 victory versus Cagliari.

Coulibaly mostly contributed defensively but slipped the ball to Ylber Ramadani before a successful effort from outside the box, recording his first assist of the season. He has notched at least one tackle in seven straight contests, accumulating 15 (eight won). Instead, he didn't have a short after firing six in the previous three rounds.