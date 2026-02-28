Lassana Coulibaly News: Strikes in Como fixture

Coulibaly scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one tackle (one won) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Como.

Coulibaly opened the scoring with a nice header on a timely channel run, but didn't do a lot on either end besides that, and Como easily staged a comeback. It's his third goal in the season. He has posted at least one tackle in nine matches in a row, totaling 18 and winning 10 of them. Additionally, he has delivered one cross in each of the last three rounds (one accurate), adding one assist, two key passes and six clearances in that stretch.