Lassana Coulibaly News: Takes three shots in Cremonese game

Coulibaly generated three shots (zero on goal), three tackles (two won) and one clearance in Sunday's 2-1 win against Cremonese.

Coulibaly led his side in attempts and posted a new season high but couldn't make it two goals in a row. He has recorded at least one tackle in 10 straight matches, racking up 21 (13 won) and logging 10 shots (three on target), six key passes and 12 clearances through that stretch.