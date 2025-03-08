Lassana Coulibaly News: Workmanlike versus Milan
Coulibaly drew one foul and recorded two crosses (zero accurate), one clearance and two tackles in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus AC Milan.
Coulibaly didn't assemble a particularly busy stat line but did his part on both ends and was the most convincing midfielder for his side in this one. He has totaled four crosses (zero accurate), nine tackles (three won), five interceptions and eight clearances in the last five games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now