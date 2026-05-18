Lasse Johnsen News: 10 crosses Saturday

Johnsen generated one shot (one on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Austin FC.

Johnsen recorded a season-high 10 crosses Saturday, doubling his previous record. He also set season highs in corners (six) and chances created (three), in addition to recording his first shot on target of the season, so needless to say it was his best attacking performance of the season thus far. He'll look to keep that momentum going Saturday versus New York Red Bulls, the final match before the two-month break for the World Cup.