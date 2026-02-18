Lasse Johnsen News: Sent to Kansas City

Johnsen has completed a transfer to Kansas City from Malmo, according to his new club.

Johnsen is moving across the pond at the age of 26, with the midfielder inking a two-and-a-half-year deal with Kansas City. He is an experienced player with 258 appearances, notching 18 goals and 21 assists from the middle of the field, with the bulk of his career thus far played across Scandinavia. With only a few days until the opener, his usage to begin the season may be limited, although he is a solid addition that should push for starting minutes, potentially adding a great new playmaker.