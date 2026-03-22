Lasse Johnsen headshot

Lasse Johnsen News: Whips in four crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Johnsen registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Colorado Rapids.

Johnsen would not earn a goal contribution Saturday, but earned a decent four crosses as he provided service. This comes after he earned an assist last time out, his only goal contribution this season. He has now earned two straight starts after missing the first three games of the season.

Lasse Johnsen
Sporting Kansas City
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