Lasse Rosenboom News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Rosenboom assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Rosenboom set up the opener for Alexander Bernhardsson in the 34th minute. Rosenboom made 11 passes and also contributed defensively with five clearances, three tackles and an interception. This was his first goal contribution in nearly three months despite having created five chances in that duration.