Lassi Lappalainen headshot

Lassi Lappalainen Injury: Option for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Lappalainen (thigh) has continued to train and is an option for Saturday's match against NYCFC, according to manager Wilfried Nancy, per Brianna Mac Kay of the Colombus Dispatch.

Lappalainen looks to have recovered from his thigh injury after training the past few days, as he has been cleared for Saturday's contest. This will be his first appearance for his new club if he does see the field, hoping to find a role in the team immediately after his absence.

Lassi Lappalainen
Columbus Crew
