Lassi Lappalainen Injury: Trains on side
Lappalainen (thigh) was training on the side Thursday, reports Brianna Mac Kay of the Dispatched Alerts.
Lappalainen was able to train outside, alone on the side after missing the opening matches of the season with a thigh injury. Signed by Montreal in the offseason, the midfielder is still only expected to keep a bench option one fit, following just one start in 11 MLS appearances in 2024.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now