Lassi Lappalainen News: Scores winner against D.C. United

Lappalainen scored a goal off two shots (both on target) and created one chance after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-1 win over D.C. United

Lappalainen was brought in the 76th minute to replace Diego Rossi and didn't need much to make an impact as he used a one-timed finish off a partial clearance to beat the goalkeeper and scored the winning goal for Columbus just two minutes after he took the pitch. This was the first goal for the attacker since he joined the club and he'll hope this is a sign of better things to come after struggling with physical issues throughout the campaign.