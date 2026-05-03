Lassine Sinayoko News: Assists and scores

Sinayoko had an assist and scored a goal while taking six shots (three on goal), crossing once accurately and creating five chances during Sunday's 3-1 win over Angers.

Sinayoko set up Sekou Mara in the 61st minute before scoring himself in the 67th while leading Auxerre in shots and chances created. The forward has three goal involvements to go along with 11 shots, nine chances created and a cross over his last three starts.