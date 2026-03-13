Lassine Sinayoko headshot

Lassine Sinayoko News: Available to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Sinayoko is no longer suspended after serving a Ligue 1 ban Friday against Marseille.

Sinayoko will likely regain his place in the front line, with Sekou Mara potentially dropping to a bench role for future contests. The 26-year-old, who has scored six goals and delivered three assists in league play this season, could be a decent threat if he avoids further disciplinary issues.

Lassine Sinayoko
AJ Auxerre
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