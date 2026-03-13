Lassine Sinayoko News: Available to return
Sinayoko is no longer suspended after serving a Ligue 1 ban Friday against Marseille.
Sinayoko will likely regain his place in the front line, with Sekou Mara potentially dropping to a bench role for future contests. The 26-year-old, who has scored six goals and delivered three assists in league play this season, could be a decent threat if he avoids further disciplinary issues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now