Lassine Sinayoko News: Creates two chances Sunday

Sinayoko recorded one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Lille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Sinayoko created two chances in Sunday's loss, his ninth match this season creating multiple chances. He also took one off-target shot on the attack. On the defensive end he won 10 duels and one tackle as he played the full 90 minutes for the third straight match.