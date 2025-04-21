Fantasy Soccer
Lassine Sinayoko headshot

Lassine Sinayoko News: Creates two chances Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Sinayoko recorded one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Lille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Sinayoko created two chances in Sunday's loss, his ninth match this season creating multiple chances. He also took one off-target shot on the attack. On the defensive end he won 10 duels and one tackle as he played the full 90 minutes for the third straight match.

Lassine Sinayoko
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
