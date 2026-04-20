Lassine Sinayoko News: Doubles lead on Sunday

Sinayoko scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Sinayoko doubled the lead in the 33rd minute with a skillful finish. He had two of his shots blocked and also contributed defensively with five clearances. He has now netted twice in the last three games and is up to eight goals for the campaign.