Lassine Sinayoko News: Five shots, four on goal

Sinayoko generated five shots (four on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win against Brest.

For only the second time in this season's Ligue 1, Sinayoko attempted at least five shots, and more than three of them were on goal. Unfortunately for the striker, despite Auxerre's three goals on Saturday, none of them were his. This means Sinayoko's goal drought, dating back to the beginning of 2026, continues as Auxerre's team heads into April. In nine appearances across the calendar year, Sinayoko logged 28 shots, nine on target.