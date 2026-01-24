Sinayoko joined Auxerre in 2017, progressed through the youth ranks, made his professional debut in April 2021, and scored his first senior goal later that year in the Coupe de France. Sinayoko contributed to Auxerre's promotion to Ligue 1 in 2021\/22, scored against PSG the following season, then recorded eight goals during the Ligue 2 title-winning campaign as the club secured another promotion. Sinayoko followed that with five goals and nine assists in 2024\/25, has six goals so far this season, and recently featured at the AFCON with Mali.