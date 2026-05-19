Lassine Sinayoko News: Nets brace

Sinayoko scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 win against Lille.

Sinayoko opened the scoring in the 32nd minute by capitalizing on the keeper's parry and then doubled the lead in the 90th minute. He completed 17 passes and made two interceptions and one tackle. He finished the season strongly, registering six goal contributions in the final five games and totaling 12 goals and four assists in 32 appearances.