Lassine Sinayoko News: Records assist

Sinayoko assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win against Metz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Sinayoko's latest goal contribution marks his first since Dec. 14, meaning the assist marks his first goal or assist of the 2026 calendar year. Including his excellent late-2025 form, he has three goals and two assists on 26 shots (10 on goal), 12 chances created and 11 crosses (three accurate) across his last eight appearances. Sinayoko's early-2026 form has been cause for at least some concern though, so he will look to shed it off with some solid play to cap off February and throughout the spring.