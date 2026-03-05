Lassine Sinayoko News: Set to be suspended

Sinayoko is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Sinayoko picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the March. 13. showdown against Marseille. The striker has been a locked-in starter in the front line for the AJA, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Sekou Mara expected to get a larger role against the Olympians.