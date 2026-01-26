Sinayoko tried to make an impact by getting into goal-scoring positions several times, but nothing came from his efforts in the end. Since returning from AFCON, he has yet to contribute to a goal in his last two matches after scoring three goals and adding one assist in the three games prior to leaving. He has continued to be a key player for Auxerre this season, recording six goals and two assists from 41 shots and 21 chances created. Sinayoko has already surpassed last season's goal total of five in 16 fewer matches, underlining his importance to the attack. He will look to get back among the goals in the next match against Toulouse who currently sit mid-table.