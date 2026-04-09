Lasso Coulibaly Injury: Late call against Nantes

Coulibaly (undisclosed) completed a full week of training and is a late call for Saturday's clash against Nantes, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "We will see tomorrow for Coulibaly."

Coulibaly had been sidelined after picking up an undisclosed injury in training, but a full week back on the pitch is an encouraging sign that he is nearing a return. Manager Pelissier stopped short of confirming his availability outright, leaving the decision until Friday's assessment. The attacking midfielder has mostly operated as a depth option off the bench for Auxerre this season, so his potential return would add a useful rotation piece rather than shaking up the starting lineup.