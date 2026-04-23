Lasso Coulibaly Injury: Late call for Saturday clash

Coulibaly (knee) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Lyon, with a decision to be made following further assessment, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "We will also see tomorrow for Coulibaly."

Coulibaly has primarily operated as a bench option for Auxerre this season, limiting the immediate impact of his potential absence on the starting lineup. His availability will be determined ahead of Saturday's fixture, though his status for upcoming matches remains uncertain.