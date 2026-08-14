Lasso Coulibaly Injury: Misses Bremen test, eyes Lens
Coulibaly (undisclosed) is left out of Auxerre's squad for the final preseason match against Bremen but is targeting a return for the league opener against Lens, the club announced.
Coulibaly had been nearing a comeback from a physical issue, with his return previously expected around the end of the week, and his continued absence here suggests the timeline has slipped slightly. He has served as a squad option in midfield for Auxerre since joining permanently in 2024 following a loan spell at Randers, where he scored four goals in 32 appearances. Coulibaly is expected to be reassessed as the club approaches its season opener.
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