Lasso Coulibaly Injury: Ruled out for Monaco clash

Coulibaly (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Sunday's clash against Monaco, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "Coulibaly will be unavailable."

Coulibaly had featured in the matchday squad for last weekend's fixture against Nantes, making his absence for Sunday an unexpected setback. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his return timeline uncertain. The attacking midfielder has mainly operated as a bench option for Auxerre this season, so his absence is a limited blow, but the club will hope to have him back available for their remaining fixtures in the final stretch of the campaign.