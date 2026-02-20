Lasso Coulibaly Injury: Suffers injury in training

Coulibaly (undisclosed) suffered an injury in training Thursday and is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Rennes, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference.

Coulibaly picked up an undisclosed injury in training Thursday and will not be available for Sunday's matchup against the Bretons. The attacking midfielder will aim to turn things around in time for next week's fixture, but his absence does not shake up the projected starting XI since he has largely operated as a depth option off the bench for AJA this season.