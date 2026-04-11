Lasso Coulibaly News: Available against Nantes

Coulibaly (undisclosed) was included in the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Nantes, the club posted.

Coulibaly had been touch and go after coach Christophe Pelissier left his availability pending a final Friday assessment, but his inclusion in the squad confirms he has come through in time. The attacking midfielder figures to slot back into his usual bench role rather than pushing for an immediate starting spot, but his availability gives the AJA a useful depth option heading into the weekend.