Lasso Coulibaly News: Available to face Lyon
Coulibaly (knee) is an option for Saturday's clash against Lyon, the club posted.
Coulibaly passed his late fitness assessment after coach Christophe Pelissier confirmed a decision would be made following further evaluation, recovering in time to earn a spot in the squad list. The midfielder has primarily operated as a bench option for Auxerre this season, and will resume that role for the final stretch of the season.
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