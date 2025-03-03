Laszlo Benes News: Six crosses off bench
Benes registered six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Holstein Kiel.
Benes had a productive outing Sunday highlighted by his six crosses, his third match this season with six or more crosses. He added multiple chances created for the seventh time this season, five of which have come off the bench. He also took three corners in his 25 minutes off the bench.
