Laurent Abergel Injury: Can return against OM

Abergel (ankle) is in contention to make the squad for Saturday's clash against Marseille, according to coach Olivier Pantaloni, per Ouest France. "He'll train in a modified format on Wednesday. We'll see how it goes. He'll be 100% fit for Strasbourg, but could be in the squad for Marseille. He was with us in the stands in Lyon, he's getting closer to the pitch."

Abergel had been sidelined with an ankle injury he picked up against Nice and was in the stands for the Lyon fixture, but his gradual return to the training pitch is an encouraging sign. Coach Pantaloni was cautious in his assessment, noting the captain should be at 100 percent for the following week's fixture against Strasbourg but could potentially feature in the squad against his former club Marseille depending on how Wednesday's session goes. The timing of a potential comeback against his former club adds an extra layer of significance to his return. Arthur Avom is expected to hold the starting role until Abergel returns to full speed.