Laurent Abergel Injury: Could miss weeks

Abergal (ankle) is out for the time being an dpotenitally several weeks, according to Baptiste Cogne of Ouest France.

Abergal is not going to be with the club and could extend his absence to weeks, with the midfielder dealt a somewhat serious ankle injury. Unfortunately, the midfielder last missed a start Nov. 23, so this is a major loss for their team as they move forward. That said, Arthur Avom is his likely replacement, with the club hoping his absence doesn't last as long as feared.