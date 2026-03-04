Laurent Abergel Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Abergel suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's Coupe de France loss against Nice and is a big doubt for Sunday's clash against Lille since the staff won't take any risks with their captain, according to coach Olivier Pantaloni, per Le Telegramme. "Laurent landed on his knee, so he felt a twisting sensation. But as soon as he got up, it was his ankle that hurt the most. He desperately wanted to stay on the pitch. But then he realized he wasn't on solid ground, so he decided to come off. I don't really know the severity of the injury. I know he's someone who desperately wants to be with the team. However, we're not going to take any risks by bringing him to Lille. Oh well, it's the third match of the week."

Abergel suffered a tough ankle injury during Wednesday's Coupe de France clash against the Aiglons and is now a major doubt for Sunday's matchup against Lille. The Merlus captain is known for playing through pain and battling despite injuries, but the staff will not risk him if he is not fully fit since they will need him for the rest of the season. If Abergel ends up missing time, Arthur Avom and Noah Cadiou would likely pair up in central midfield until he returns.