Laurent Abergel News: Fit for play

Abergel (ankle) is an option for play again, according to manager Olivier Pantaloni, per Paul Lopez of Le Telegram. "He is in full swing."

Abergel is set to play this coming weekend, as the midfielder has been cleared of his injury and is deemed to be "in full swing." This is good news as he serves as a starting midfielder and an important player in the center of the field. After missing five games, it is unknown if he will start immediately, although he should work back into the role soon either way.