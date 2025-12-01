Abergel dragged Lorient level in the 31st minute of Sunday's win against Nice, stepping onto a loose clearance and firing from the edge of the box with a shot that deflected past Yehvann Diouf. Beyond the goal the captain of the Merlus anchored the midfield as usual, breaking up Nice's combinations through the middle and helping Lorient regain possession high after the visitors tried to play out. His positioning screened the back-three and limited the offensive transitions of the Aiglons. Abergel had a strain problem last week which made him miss the derby against Nantes, but his outing against Nice confirms he is fully back fit for Lorient moving forward.