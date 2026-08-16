Laurin Ulrich News: Loaned to Paderborn

Ulrich joined Paderborn on loan from VfB Stuttgart, the club announced.

Ulrich made his Bundesliga debut in November 2022 and went on to make 33 appearances with three goals and three assists for Magdeburg last season on loan, coming after a previous loan spell at SSV Ulm and time with Stuttgart's reserve side. Ulrich is expected to take on an important midfield role at Paderborn during his loan spell.