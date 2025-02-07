Lautaro Giannetti Injury: Returning versus Napoli

Giannetti (thigh) "will be an option against Napoli on Sunday," coach Kosta Runjaic stated.

Giannetti has recuperated from a thigh issue that cost him seven matches and will likely be the top defensive deputy in the next few matches since Thomas Kristensen, Jaka Bijol and Oumar Solet have worked well as a trio. He has notched 13 tackles (five won), five interceptions, 22 clearances and seven blocks in his last five showings, with no clean sheets.