Lautaro Martinez headshot

Lautaro Martinez Injury: Close to returning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Martinez (calf) "will resume being available versus Parma if all goes well," coach Christian Chivu stated.

Martinez has yet to go into full training and isn't ready to play yet, but he has traveled with the team and could technically be on the bench versus Torino, as he's done a couple of times already despite being unavailable. Francesco Pio Esposito is again the favorite to replace him next to Marcus Thuram.

Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
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