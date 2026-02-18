Lautaro Martinez Injury: Expected to miss some time

Martinez (calf) "got hurt, and it looks pretty serious. I think we have lost him for a while. I'm not a doctor, but he's in pain. It's a muscular injury, he'll take the tests, and we'll see." coach Christian Chivu announced.

Martinez will undergo exams Friday, and there's not much hope he'll be available versus Lecce and for the return leg against Bodo/Glimt, although his timetable will be clearer after the results.